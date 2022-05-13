Advertisement

Boulder City police say driver accused of reckless driving after reaching 124 mph

Boulder City police say driver reached 124 mph. (Boulder City police/Facebook)
Boulder City police say driver reached 124 mph. (Boulder City police/Facebook)(Boulder City police/Facebook)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 6:49 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Boulder City Police Department said a driver was accused of reckless driving after reaching 124 mph on Thursday.

According to a Facebook post from the department, a Boulder City police motor officer witnessed a vehicle passing several slower vehicles and clocked the car going 111 mph in a 65 mph zone.

Police say the officer “paced the vehicle” at 124 mph before the driver pulled over.

Today a BCPD Motor Officer witnessed a vehicle passing several slower moving vehicles and clocked it 111 mph in a 65 mph...

Posted by Nevada, Boulder City Police Department on Thursday, May 12, 2022

According to BCPD, the driver was arrested for reckless driving and the vehicle was impounded.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

LVMPD said around 1:30 a.m. an electric vehicle was stolen from Excalibur parking lot. The...
LVMPD: Woman steals Tesla from Las Vegas resort, collides with another Tesla at charging station
CCSD's Administrative Center
CCSD: 1 in 4 high school students don’t feel safe, 39% of student chronically absent
Clark County hosting government surplus auction
Clark County hosting government surplus auction
President Joe Biden stepped up his administration’s response to a nationwide baby formula...
Biden speaks to baby formula manufacturers about shortage