Boulder City police say driver accused of reckless driving after reaching 124 mph

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Boulder City Police Department said a driver was accused of reckless driving after reaching 124 mph on Thursday.

According to a Facebook post from the department, a Boulder City police motor officer witnessed a vehicle passing several slower vehicles and clocked the car going 111 mph in a 65 mph zone.

Police say the officer “paced the vehicle” at 124 mph before the driver pulled over.

According to BCPD, the driver was arrested for reckless driving and the vehicle was impounded.

