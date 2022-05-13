9 CCSD students awarded National Merit Scholarships

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nine students from five CCSD high schools were announced as National Merit Scholarship winners.

Eight students were among 2,500 Merit Scholar designees announced Wednesday and awarded $2,500. A ninth student was selected previously as one of 1,000 corporate-sponsored National Merit Scholarship winners.

“CCSD students inspire me every day with their academic accomplishments, and this award reflects the success of our students in and out of the classroom,” CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus F. Jara said. “These students deserve all the credit for their dedication and hard work, and we wish them continued success in further pursuit of their educational goals.”

Students awarded National Merit scholarships are judged to have the strongest combination of accomplishments, skills, and potential for success in rigorous college studies, according to a press release from the National Merit Scholarship program.

National Merit $2,500 Scholarship winners:

Jacqueline Fleur Balanovsky - Advanced Technologies Academy

Ethan P. Hsiao - Palo Verde High School

Sohini Mandal - Green Valley High School

Sheridan J. Rodrigues - West Career and Technical Academy

Sanjay Soni - West Career and Technical Academy

Meghana S. Sunkara - Ed W. Clark High School

Kayla G. Yao - Ed W. Clark High School

Anya H. Zhang - Ed W. Clark High School

Corporate-sponsored National Merit Scholarship winner:

Eunice Choi - Ed W. Clark High School

