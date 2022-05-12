Advertisement

Wear a hockey jersey, get free food at Chipotle on May 16

Chipotle Mexican Grill
Chipotle Mexican Grill(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 10:54 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - While the Golden Knights may not be in the Stanley Cup Playoffs this year, you can still enjoy the sporting event by getting some free food at Chipotle next Monday.

Chipotle announced that it is celebrating the Stanley Cup Playoffs with a “Wear Your Hockey Jersey” deal that will offer customers buy-one-get-one entrees to in-restaurant diners wearing a hockey jersey. The deal will be valid only on Monday, May 16 after 3 p.m. local time, according to Chipotle.

“The Stanley Cup may be the hardest trophy to win in sports, but we’re making it easier than ever for hockey fans to access real food from Chipotle,” said Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer. “We’re excited to see our restaurants filled with our fans’ favorite jerseys next week as this thrilling edition of the NHL Playoffs continues.”

The BOGO promotion is limited to five free menu items per check and is subject to availability, the eatery notes. Each free item requires purchase of an entrée item of equal or greater value and may be collected only by the jersey-wearing customer. According to Chipotle,redeemable in-restaurant only, at participating U.S. and Canada Chipotle locations; not valid for catering, mobile, online or delivery orders.

