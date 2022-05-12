Sierra Vista High School Hosts Josh Jacobs and 7v7 Tournament

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Sierra Vista High School has been the center of sports action this week hosting a youth football camp with Raiders running back Josh Jacobs and inviting eight high school girls 7v7 teams for a tournament on Saturday and Sunday this weekend.

Hard Count Athletics registered 300 local boys and girls grades one to 10 to come out for Josh Jacob’s camp over the weekend.

Jacobs used Sierra Vista’s gym to speak to local athletes, sharing his story and offering his advice before the camp started. Josh coached alongside his teammates, former teammates and Sierra Vista high school football coaches at his camp.

Sierra Vista high school football coaches said they are thankful to have the opportunity to host big sports events at their school as they look forward to this weekend’s 7v7 tournament and continuing to build their relationship with the Raiders.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.