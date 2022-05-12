Advertisement

Navigating the baby formula shortage in Las Vegas

Baby formula shortage leaves ENC parents desperate
Baby formula shortage leaves ENC parents desperate(NBC)
By Drew Andre
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 11:20 PM PDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - An infant formula shortage has been impacting families across the United States for months. Supply chain issues and recalls have led to the short supply in stores.

Parents are now taking desperate measures to find formula for their children.

“It just started becoming harder and harder,” mother of a five-month-old Ro’Shell Hurtado said. “This is kind of getting crazy. Why is there no formula out there what so ever?”

Manufacturers have said they are producing at full capacity to make as much as they can, but this week 43% of baby formulas were out of stock, according to a new report from Datasembly.

Hurtado said multiple times over the last couple months she’s driven several hours south to Arizona to stock up on formula when she can’t find it in Las Vegas.

“It’s been ridiculous to find something, and then I can’t keep switching formula’s because it’s upsetting his stomach,” Hurtado said.

La Leche League is a non-profit that helps new mothers with all aspects of breastfeeding.

“This is a great example of an advantage of breastfeeding. When there’s food insecurity breast milk is always on tap,” Las Vegas La Leche League Leader Corrine said.

Corrine said more moms have reached out to them lately. One question they’ve been receiving is about restarting or beginning breastfeeding.

“We can also help mothers induce lactation,” Corinne said. “Maybe they didn’t start lactation to begin with and they want to induce lactation.”

However, pediatrician Dr. Constantine George said the majority of babies in the U.S. are formula fed. His office and others have been flooded with questions from parents.

“We’re so ingrained with certain brands, and I tell parents you have to get away from branding when it comes to situations like this,” George said. “Unless you’ve had an issue before where your child’s had a side effect.”

George said it’s not a good idea to dilute formula to make it last longer and does not recommend making it yourself.

Some parents ship from oversees, but he said it’s not regulated like it is in the U.S. so it could be risky.

George said pediatricians often have sample formula they receive and can hand out to clients. He said there are also WIC offices that sometimes have supplies for eligible parents.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A Las Vegas charity group is shining a light on PTSD and cannabis treatment.
Las Vegas veterans group helps shine spotlight on cannabis to aid PTSD
A grieving father who lost his son is asking for your help. He wants you to keep an eye out for...
Father pleads for return of late son’s “Orange Fury” Ford Mustang
FOX5 News at 10pm-1030pm
2-alarm fire destroys home of Las Vegas veteran
FOX5 News at 10pm-1030pm
Dotty's casino manager struck, killed after customer robbed