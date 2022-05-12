Advertisement

Las Vegas veterans group helps shine spotlight on cannabis to aid PTSD

For Military Appreciation Month, Veterans Care Charity partners with The Sanctuary dispensary for education, discounts
A Las Vegas charity group is shining a light on PTSD and cannabis treatment.
A Las Vegas charity group is shining a light on PTSD and cannabis treatment.(FOX5)
By Jaclyn Schultz
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 10:59 PM PDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas-based organization Veterans Care Charity is shining a spotlight on a hidden battle among millions of veterans. The group is spreading awareness to that cannabis can help with post-traumatic stress disorder.

There are more than 200,000 veterans in Nevada. According to the nonprofit Heroes Smile, up to 20% of Iraqi war veterans suffer from PTSD. Among Vietnam War veterans, the number rises to up to 30%.

Veterans Care Charity helps homeless veterans across the Las Vegas valley with much-needed supplies, such as socks and basic necessities.

Bob Martin, 76, has seen the impact of PTSD on veterans, and the challenges to obtain mental health care with backlogs through the Department of Veterans Affairs.

“They have a lot of nightmares, trouble sleeping... the biggest problem mental health,” said Bob Martin, a Vietnam War veteran who enlisted in 1965. The organization has partnered with The Sanctuary, who is raising awareness through free PTSD seminars. Their May 11 webinar will be available on their YouTube page. The dispensary has pledged $5,000 to the charity, and offers 15% discounts for the month of May for Military Appreciation Month.

“[PTSD is] actually like a vicious cycle,” said Dr. Pejman Bady, a doctor of osteopathy who co-owns The Sanctuary. “They get into this thought, or memory or a particular situation... that sets this vicious cycle up. And they go into this of severe anxiety or any, any sequel of fear. Cannabis works at a different portion of the brain. It’s called the amygdala,“ Bady said.

The amygdala controls fear and response to threats; some studies have shown that cannabis reduces activity in that part of the brain.

For more information on The Sanctuary and webinars, click here: The Sanctuary

For more information on Veterans Care Charity, click here: Veterans Care Charity

