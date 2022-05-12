Girl Scouts statue recovered after it was stolen from Las Vegas headquarters

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A statue that was stolen from outside of the Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada’s headquarters has been recovered according to LVMPD Downtown Area Command detectives.

Metro’s patrol investigations squad returned the statue to council headquarters Wednesday night.

The statue disappeared on Saturday, May 7, after two men came to the building and stole the artwork referred to as ‘In Grace.’ It is a symbol that’s supposed to remind girl scout members to live their life with grace.

“We cannot say enough about the amazing investigative team at Downtown Area Command and their tireless work to recover our stolen bronze statue,” said Kimberly Trueba, CEO of Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada. “LVMPD demonstrates to Girl Scouts and young people throughout the valley that hard work and perseverance pays off. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, and the entire team of detectives are excellent role models for youth in our community.” she said.

The police department and Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada are expected to speak Thursday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX5 for updates.

