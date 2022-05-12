Advertisement

Girl Scouts statue recovered after it was stolen from Las Vegas headquarters

Girl Scouts statue recovered
Girl Scouts statue recovered(Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada)
By Cody Lee
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 12:32 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A statue that was stolen from outside of the Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada’s headquarters has been recovered according to LVMPD Downtown Area Command detectives.

Metro’s patrol investigations squad returned the statue to council headquarters Wednesday night.

The statue disappeared on Saturday, May 7, after two men came to the building and stole the artwork referred to as ‘In Grace.’ It is a symbol that’s supposed to remind girl scout members to live their life with grace.

“We cannot say enough about the amazing investigative team at Downtown Area Command and their tireless work to recover our stolen bronze statue,” said Kimberly Trueba, CEO of Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada. “LVMPD demonstrates to Girl Scouts and young people throughout the valley that hard work and perseverance pays off. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, and the entire team of detectives are excellent role models for youth in our community.” she said.

The police department and Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada are expected to speak Thursday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX5 for updates.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

From left: Jason Collins, Michael Hunter, and Antoinette Loccisano.
3 arrested in connection with Las Vegas retail theft ring
City of Las Vegas reveals design for new plaza
City of Las Vegas reveals design for new plaza
Social security recipients could see big boost
Social security recipients could see big boost
A sign is turning heads outside Little Darlings Las Vegas strip club and the manager stands...
‘Now Auditioning Ukrainian Strippers,’ ad sign posted outside Las Vegas strip club