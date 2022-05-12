Advertisement

Forecast Outlook - 5/12/22

FOX5 Weather
By Cassandra Jones
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 5:39 AM PDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The wind will finally give us a break starting on Thursday. This sets us up for much warmer weather into the weekend.

A few light showers are possible Wednesday afternoon for areas west and north of Las Vegas. We’ll stay dry around Las Vegas with a few clouds passing through at times. After highs around 70° this afternoon, we’ll be chilly tonight with overnight temperatures falling into the 50s and 40s.

Temperatures continue to climb this weekend with 89° on Friday and 97° on Saturday. Skies stay mostly sunny with light wind around the valley. Some more clouds pass through on Sunday with temperatures making a run at 100° for the first time this year.

We’ll keep temperatures around 100° Monday and Tuesday with the breeze returning early next week.

