3 arrested in connection with Las Vegas retail theft ring

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Three people were arrested by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police in connection with a retail theft ring.

Michael Hunter, Jason Collins and Antoinette Loccisano face multiple charges of organized retail theft and burglay. According to police, between Sept. 4-Oct. 26 2021, Lowe’s Warehouses were victim “no less” than 17 times to an organized theft scheme, an arrest report said.

The thefts led to a loss of more than $21,000 to Las Vegas area Lowe’s stores, the report said.

The locations impacted included:

7751 N. El Capitan (5 times)

5050 S. Fort Apache (3 times)

6050 W. Craig Rd. (4 times)

851 Pavilion Ctr. Dr.

2465 N. Nellis Blvd. (2 times)

7550 W. Washington Ave.

4625 W. Charleston Blvd.

LVMPD said a variety of items were stolen, including pressure washers, inverters, chainsaws and leaf blowers.

LVMPD said in each instance, a person would come into the store with an empty shopping cart. Another person would meet them, add items to cart, then would walk out without paying, the arrest report said.

Most instances involved Hunter and Collins working together, though Loccisano was involved in at least one incident, the report showed.

Court records show Hunter and Collins facing 43 charges each. Loccisano is facing two charges, court records show.

