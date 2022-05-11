Senior citizens in Las Vegas mobile home park forced to leave over rezoning

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - People living at the Cactus Ridge mobile home park in Las Vegas have been given no choice but to leave the community.

“I’m 80 and she is 84 years old, so it is difficult,” said Ray Houlette. “It is difficult for us to go through this at this time.”

For 16 years, Eleanor and Ray Houlette have lived in their mobile home at the Cactus Ridge community near the South Point. But now, they’re getting ready to leave.

“There is no place we can go that is comparable. You can’t get a one-bedroom apartment and we have three bedrooms and two bathrooms, and we fixed it up and put a lot into it,” said Eleanor.

Right now, there are around 117 tenants living in the community. The property owner of the Cactus Ridge community is rezoning the area to change the land use to allow for multi-family apartment homes and community development.

“Because of the location on Las Vegas Boulevard and Cactus, the southern Las Vegas Boulevard is one of the more explosive areas for future growth,” said Rob Gronauer, the attorney for the property owner.

Gronauer said they are following the state law and going above and beyond by giving tenants a year’s notice when the state law only requires a six months notice.

“We are currently working with those tenants and some of them are already in the process of moving,” said Gronauer.

“I think they are treating us as if we are disposable because we are seniors and we still have a lot to give,” said Eleanor.

Tenants received a notice in February. Gronauer said the rezoning should take about six months and is hoping to be done with the process by the end of the year.

“What are we going to do, I don’t know,” said Ray.

Gronauer also said they are meeting with tenants daily to help move them to other areas where they would like to be moved.

