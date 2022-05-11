Advertisement

NV Energy prepares for summer heat with routine maintenance at power facility

NV Energy is preparing ahead of summer.
By Les Krifaton
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 5:54 PM PDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - NV Energy is getting ready for the summer heat by conducting routine maintenance to one its power facilities.

NV Energy is doing maintenance on its Silverhawk Plant in Apex. The plant is being upgraded with a new rotor that will allow the natural gas facility to generate an additional 40 to 50 megawatts of power when it goes back on line at the end of the month.

One megawatt from NV Energy supplies power to about 200 homes.

Taking the plant offline now made sense for NV Energy as it prepares for the higher demand for power during the summer.

“We want to have our plants reliable and there when customers need it all year round but for us it’s the summer which is critical,” said Jason Hammons with NV Energy.

The power plant is getting a new rotor that is be being prepared for installation.

“That rotor when in service at the natural gas power plant will be rotating at 3600 rpms when it goes online,” said Hammons.

Las Vegas and the surrounding areas will see its first triple digit temperatures this weekend.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

LVMPD is adding more resources to its 'CARE' Team.
LVMPD expands 'CARE' Team
FILE - In this Aug. 18, 2020, file photo, mail delivery vehicles are parked outside a post...
Mail carriers prepare for 2022 Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive
NV Energy is preparing ahead of summer.
NV Energy powering up ahead of summer
Baby formula shortage in Nevada