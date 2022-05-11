NV Energy prepares for summer heat with routine maintenance at power facility

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - NV Energy is getting ready for the summer heat by conducting routine maintenance to one its power facilities.

NV Energy is doing maintenance on its Silverhawk Plant in Apex. The plant is being upgraded with a new rotor that will allow the natural gas facility to generate an additional 40 to 50 megawatts of power when it goes back on line at the end of the month.

One megawatt from NV Energy supplies power to about 200 homes.

Taking the plant offline now made sense for NV Energy as it prepares for the higher demand for power during the summer.

“We want to have our plants reliable and there when customers need it all year round but for us it’s the summer which is critical,” said Jason Hammons with NV Energy.

The power plant is getting a new rotor that is be being prepared for installation.

“That rotor when in service at the natural gas power plant will be rotating at 3600 rpms when it goes online,” said Hammons.

Las Vegas and the surrounding areas will see its first triple digit temperatures this weekend.

