North Las Vegas charter school principal placed on leave after accusations of discrimination

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A North Las Vegas charter school principal was placed of administrative leave after allegations of discrimination.

The allegations stem from Legacy Charter School’s North Valley campus in North Las Vegas. Legacy Traditional Schools - Nevada Superintendent Jennifer Emling sent a letter to families and staff saying that Principal Candida Wadsworth was placed on administrative leave, effective immediately.

“Principal Wadsworth will remain on leave pending the conclusion and results of a full investigation into the concerns shared by parents,” the letter said.

“The wellbeing of Legacy students and staff is our highest priority, and that includes supporting a safe, inclusive, and welcoming learning environment,” Emling said in a statement. “We take seriously any allegation of discriminatory or biased conduct and are actively investigating these claims.”

The parent letter also emphasized that the school doesn’t tolerate acts of racism or other inappropriate conduct.

Emling said she will be serving as interim principal as the investigation continues.

Advocacy group No Racism in Schools plans to hold a press conference about the school administration on Wednesday afternoon. The group alleges the administration fired and threatened teachers “to keep quiet about instances of racism, bigotry and slurs” perpetuated by students, parents and the administration.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

