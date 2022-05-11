Advertisement

Mail carriers prepare for 2022 Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive

FILE - In this Aug. 18, 2020, file photo, mail delivery vehicles are parked outside a post...
FILE - In this Aug. 18, 2020, file photo, mail delivery vehicles are parked outside a post office in Boys Town, Neb. The U.S. Postal Service says it has cleared the final regulatory hurdle to placing orders for next-generation mail vehicles. That keeps the Postal Service on track for taking delivery of the first of the electric- and gas-powered delivery vehicles next year. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022 that the completion of an evaluation required by the National Environmental Policy Act is an important milestone for postal carriers who’ve soldiered on with overworked delivery trucks that went into service from 1987 to 1994. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)(Nati Harnik | AP)
By James Barrickman
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 5:45 PM PDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Letter carriers across the nation are preparing for the 2022 Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive.

According the National Association of Letter Carriers, the Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive is the largest, single-day day food drive in the U.S..

On Saturday, May 14, mail carriers will pick up non-perishable food donations from customer’s mailboxes nationwide. To donate, participants just leave the items in or around their mailbox. From there, all donations are given to local charities.

“We have been very successful in the past. Unfortunately with COVID, it’s added to the depletion of the food pantries and the food banks. So we’re hoping to re-energize and restock our local charities,” said Paul Peterman with the National Association of Letter Carriers

This will be the 30th year of the Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive in Las Vegas, according to Peterman.

