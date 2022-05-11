Mail carriers prepare for 2022 Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Letter carriers across the nation are preparing for the 2022 Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive.

According the National Association of Letter Carriers, the Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive is the largest, single-day day food drive in the U.S..

On Saturday, May 14, mail carriers will pick up non-perishable food donations from customer’s mailboxes nationwide. To donate, participants just leave the items in or around their mailbox. From there, all donations are given to local charities.

“We have been very successful in the past. Unfortunately with COVID, it’s added to the depletion of the food pantries and the food banks. So we’re hoping to re-energize and restock our local charities,” said Paul Peterman with the National Association of Letter Carriers

This will be the 30th year of the Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive in Las Vegas, according to Peterman.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.