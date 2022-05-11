Advertisement

Las Vegas police searching for suspect after shooting in west valley

Las Vegas police crime scene tape generic (FOX5)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 1:40 PM PDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department are investigating a shooting Wednesday at an apartment complex in the west valley.

According to police, the incident occurred in the 6500 block of West Charleston Boulevard at approximately 11:53 a.m.

Responding officers located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to UMC Trauma in unknown condition.

Police are still searching for a suspect.

