Las Vegas police searching for suspect after shooting in west valley
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 1:40 PM PDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department are investigating a shooting Wednesday at an apartment complex in the west valley.
According to police, the incident occurred in the 6500 block of West Charleston Boulevard at approximately 11:53 a.m.
Responding officers located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to UMC Trauma in unknown condition.
Police are still searching for a suspect.
