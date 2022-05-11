‘I hope you starve:’ Woman accused of stealing $1M from elderly mother

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A woman is accused of stealing $1 million from her elderly mother, then telling her mother she hoped she would starve and die.

Deborah Burnette faces charges of theft and exploitation of an elderly person in connection to an investigation by Henderson Police in early 2021.

HPD said the fraud investigation began Feb. 27, 2021. The daughter-in-law reported her mother-in-law had over $1 million stolen from her bank account. The victim said her daughter Burnette had stolen the money, according to a warrant affidavit from HPD.

According to the mother, Burnette offered to come out from North Carolina to help take care of the woman’s ill husband. The mother accused Burnette of being verbally abusive and bullying her into adding Burnette to her bank account, the report said.

The bank told the mother and daughter-in-law that Burnette had wired just over $1 million out of the mother’s account.

When Burnette was confronted, the mother said Burnette admitted to taking the money and said, “I hope you starve now,” and “I hope you die so I can spit on your grave,” the warrant documents said.

The mother said Burnette was verbally and physically abusive, the warrant said. The mother opened a new account so her daughter couldn’t access it.

The money was frozen in Burnette’s account, the warrant said, and she reportedly called and threatened the mother about it, saying she would sue her.

Burnette told police she didn’t steal the money but was keeping it so she could “safeguard it” from the sister-in-law.

Burnette’s next court hearing was set for May 24.

