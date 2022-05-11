Advertisement

High winds lead to 2-alarm fire near Carey, Lamb

By Elaine Emerson
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 2:51 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - High winds prompted a multi-agency response to a structure fire in the northeast Las Vegas Valley Wednesday afternoon.

Clark County Fire Department said the fire started around 12:13 p.m. May 11 in the 2600 block of N. Gateway Road. A second-alarm was dispatched to the area due to high winds.

Arriving firefighters found a single-story home with heavy smoke and flames. Crews had to attack the fire from the exterior before starting an interior response when the fire entered the attic and spread laterally.

Crews knocked down the fire about 32 minutes after they arrived. No injuries were reported. A damage estimate was not immediately available.

North Las Vegas Fire Department also assisted in the response.

