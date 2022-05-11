Former Las Vegas golf course turning into affordable housing community targeting first-time buyers

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Crews this week broke ground on an affordable housing community that will be located on a former Las Vegas golf course.

Developed by Touchstone Living, the community, called Independence, will be comprised of 1,600 townhomes that are targeted towards first-time homebuyers.

“We want to turn renters into home owners,” developers said at Monday’s groundbreaking.

The community is located on the site of the former Royal Links Golf Course, on Vegas Valley Drive near Hollywood Boulevard.

According to Touchstone Living, homes come complete with refrigerator, dishwasher, stove cooktop/oven, microwave, washer/driver, Ring Doorbell and more.

Pricing for the Independence community is anticipated from the $200,000s.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.