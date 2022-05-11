Advertisement

Former Las Vegas golf course turning into affordable housing community targeting first-time buyers

Independence by Touchstone Living (FOX5)
Independence by Touchstone Living (FOX5)(FOX5)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 8:31 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Crews this week broke ground on an affordable housing community that will be located on a former Las Vegas golf course.

Developed by Touchstone Living, the community, called Independence, will be comprised of 1,600 townhomes that are targeted towards first-time homebuyers.

“We want to turn renters into home owners,” developers said at Monday’s groundbreaking.

The community is located on the site of the former Royal Links Golf Course, on Vegas Valley Drive near Hollywood Boulevard.

According to Touchstone Living, homes come complete with refrigerator, dishwasher, stove cooktop/oven, microwave, washer/driver, Ring Doorbell and more.

Pricing for the Independence community is anticipated from the $200,000s.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Police car with lights flashing
Las Vegas woman, 2-year-old found dead in apparent murder-suicide near Zzyzx Road
LVCVA agrees to spend nearly $20M on Formula One races throughout next 3 years
LVCVA agrees to spend nearly $20M on Formula One races throughout next 3 years
Development has made the city hotter in certain areas. Concrete and asphalt retain more heat...
City of Las Vegas plans to plant 60,000 trees to combat urban heat island effect
Aerial view the Las Vegas Valley on September 21, 2019.
No Kidding: More families brought children on Las Vegas vacations