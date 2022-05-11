Forecast Outlook - 5/11/22

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - We keep the cool and windy weather around through Wednesday. Less wind and much warmer weather is on the way as we head into the weekend. Skies will be mostly clear Wednesday with wind gusts holding in the 30-40 mph range.

Wednesday will be the coolest day of the week with the forecast high at just 70 degrees. Red Flag Warning is back again Wednesday 10am until 8pm with wind gusts topping 45 MPH possible along with dry conditions.

We’ll see the wind subside Thursday with a few clouds passing through. The forecast high climbs to 78°.

Temperatures continue to climb this weekend with 90° on Friday and 97° on Saturday. Skies stay mostly sunny with light wind around the valley. Some more clouds pass through on Sunday with temperatures making a run at 100° for the first time this year.

We’ll keep temperatures around 100° Monday and Tuesday with the breeze returning early next week.

