Cosmopolitan on Las Vegas Strip surprises all employees with $5K bonuses

FILE - This July 1, 2018 file photo shows The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher,...
FILE - This July 1, 2018 file photo shows The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)(John Locher | AP)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 2:12 PM PDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Employees of the Cosmopolitan on the Las Vegas Strip had quite the midweek surprise on Wednesday.

In a celebration honoring its employees (dubbed CoStars), Blackstone on Wednesday announced that each employee at the property would receive a $5,000 bonus.

In addition to the bonuses, the company also recognized two employees by surprising them with vacations.

