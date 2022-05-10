Southern Nevada Health District offers back-to-school immunization clinics

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - With the start of a brand new school year beginning Monday, August 8, the Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) is reminding parents and guardians to bring their kindergartners, 7th and 12th graders to its immunization clinics for their mandatory school vaccines before the first day of school.

SNHD’s immunization clinics are open Monday through Friday.

Most locations require an appointment, however, walk-in immunization services are available at the 280 S. Decatur Blvd. public health center.

Starting July 1, students enrolled in the 12th grade in Nevada public, private, or charter schools must receive the meningococcal vaccine (MenACWY) prior to the start of the 2022-2023 school year. MenACWY is also required for students entering 7th grade and for students entering the 8th through 12th grades who are new to Nevada schools, including private or charter schools, and the Clark County School District.

In addition, 7th graders must receive their tetanus-diphtheria-pertussis (Tdap) vaccine.

Back to school vaccination locations are below:

Main Public Health Center, 280 S. Decatur Blvd., Las Vegas 89107

Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. (closed 12 p.m. – 1 p.m.)

Walk-ins are accepted at this location. Clients must arrive by 4 p.m.

East Las Vegas Public Health Center, 2950 E. Bonanza Rd., Las Vegas, NV 89101

Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Services available by appointment only. Call (702) 759-0850. Walk-ins are not accepted at this location.

Henderson Public Health Center, 220 E. Horizon Dr., Ste. A, Henderson, NV 89015

Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Services available by appointment only. Call (702) 759-0850. Walk-ins are not accepted at this location

Mesquite Public Health Center, 150 N. Yucca St., Mesquite, NV 89027

Tuesday and Thursday, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. (closed 12 p.m. – 1 p.m. for lunch)

Call (702) 759-1682 for an appointment. Walk-ins are not accepted at this location.

Appointments for services at other neighborhood public health centers can be made by calling (702) 759-0850 or (702) 759-1682 for appointments at the Mesquite Public Health Center.

In addition, students enrolled in the 7th and 12th grades can get their required school vaccinations at one of four Health District COVID-19 vaccine clinics at the following high schools and they can receive their COVID-19 vaccine at the same time:

Sierra Vista High School, 8100 W. Robindale Rd., Las Vegas, NV 89113

Monday, May 23, and Monday, June 13, 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Centennial High School, 10200 W. Centennial Pkwy., Las Vegas, NV 89149

Monday, May 16 and Monday, June 6, 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Desert Pines High School, 3800 E. Harris Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89110

Friday, May 13, Friday, June 3 and 17, 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Cheyenne High School, 3200 W. Alexander Rd., North Las Vegas, NV 89032

Friday, May 20 and Friday, June 10, 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

The Clark County School District requires the following vaccinations for students enrolling in school: chickenpox (varicella), hepatitis A, hepatitis B, polio, tetanus-diphtheria-pertussis (DTaP and Tdap), quadrivalent meningitis, and measles-mumps-rubella (MMR).

For a list of immunization requirements for school, visit Immunize Nevada’s School Vaccinations page.

Parents vaccinating a child at a Health District clinic should bring immunization records. Parents who cannot locate immunization records should contact their health care provider.

If children were immunized in Nevada, you can also visit Nevada WebIZ, a statewide immunization registry or call Nevada WebIZ at 1 (877) 689-3249.

The Health District accepts most insurance plans. Not all immunizations are covered by insurance.

