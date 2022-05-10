Report: Las Vegas man claimed stabbing victim was colluding with hacker

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas man accused of stabbing another man to death claimed the victim was colluding with a hacker to share his location and ruin his bicycle, according to an arrest report.

Charles Meeks faces a murder charge after the stabbing on May 6 that left Kevin Dodson dead.

LVMPD received a call about a stabbing at 4711 Boulder Highway on May 6 around 5:30 p.m. When police arrived, Meeks was found standing near the victim covered in blood, the arrest report said. Meeks was taken into custody.

A witness told police Meeks tried to pull Dodson from his trailer, tackled him to the ground and stabbed him repeatedly, the arrest report said. Another witness said Dodson claimed Meeks was stalking him after Dodson let Meeks stay in his trailer for a month. Meeks paid Dodson $400 but was kicked out after a day and Dodson allegedly kept $100, according to the witness.

Meeks was interviewed by police. Meeks said he took his bike for repair on May 6 and couldn’t get it fixed, so he reportedly took the bus to a variety of places but claimed he didn’t remember anything until he was taken into custody, the report said.

Meeks eventually admitted to the stabbing, police said in the arrest report. Meeks claimed he was being targeted by a hacker through his electronics and claimed Dodson and the hacker were communicating with each other. Meeks said the hacker tells Dodson of Meeks’ current location and Meeks believed Dodson damaged his bicycle multiple times.

Meeks went to Dodson’s trailer to confront him about the damage and the two got into an argument, the report said. Meeks said he thought Dodson was going to punch him, so he pepper-sprayed him. When Dodson continued to walk toward him aggressively, Meeks pulled out a knife and stabbed him in the chest, Meeks told police.

Meeks said he stabbed him once and “blacked out,” the report said.

Police said Meeks had blood on his hat, glasses, face, shirt, socks, shoes, legs, arms and both hands after the stabbing. Meeks was arrested and booked into Clark County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.