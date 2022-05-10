New federal program will help connect Nevadans to high-speed internet

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - On Monday, the White House announced a plan with 20 internet providers nationwide to help provide low-cost, high-speed internet to Americans.

“I applaud the White House’s commitment, with support from Nevada’s federal delegation, to increase internet access for more residents – across the country and right here in Nevada,” said Governor Steve Sisolak. “This initiative aligns with the work we are doing here in Nevada to bring high-speed internet access to every corner of the State.”

With American Rescue Plan funds and other funding from the federal government, Nevada will invest over $500-million for high-speed internet initiatives. Those funds will be used to build fiber in almost every community in the state.

OSIT estimates that there are more than 450,000 households in Nevada that lack a suitable broadband connection to meet the needs of Nevadans today and in the future.

The Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), will allow tens of millions of Americans to reduce their internet costs by up to $30/month.

To find out if you’re eligible, click here.

