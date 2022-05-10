Neon Museum offering free admission to military members, their families this summer

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Neon Museum announced Tuesday that in collaboration with Blue Star Museums, the downtown Las Vegas attraction will offer active-duty military personnel and their families free general admission this summer.

According to a news release, military personnel and their families can enjoy free general admission to the Neon Boneyard from May 21 through Labor Day, Sept. 5.

The release states that the free admission program is available for those currently serving in the United States Military —Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard as well as members of the Reserves, National Guard, U.S. Public Health Commissioned Corps, NOAA Commissioned Corps — and their spouses and children.

The Neon Museum recommends that the free general admission tickets for the program be reserved online at https://www.neonmuseum.org/visit/ticket-pricing. Qualified military members must show a Geneva Convention common access card (CAC), DD Form 1173 ID card (dependent ID), or a DD Form 1173-1 ID card for entrance, the release states.

“To express our support and gratitude to those who serve our country, The Neon Museum has always offered discounted tickets to our veterans and active-duty military members,” said Aaron Berger, executive director of The Neon Museum. “We are proud to now also participate in Blue Star Museums and provide our active-duty military members and their families the opportunity to visit the Neon Boneyard this summer for free.”

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.