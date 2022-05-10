Las Vegas stores continue to see baby formula shortage

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Stores in Las Vegas struggle to keep baby formula on its shelves amid a nationwide shortage.

A lot of parents are worried about being able to feed their babies. Some parents are looking to get formula in other states and some parents are pleading for help on social media in groups like “Las Vegas Super Moms” on Facebook.

From supply chain issues, inflation, to product recalls, getting baby formula is a challenge for parents.

Manufacturers say they are producing at full capacity and making as much formula as they can, but it’s still not enough to meet current demand. Some stores get shipments daily, but the formula goes from being on the shelves to off the shelves within a matter of minutes.

Stefania Moore said she is terrified there won’t be enough baby formula to go around for her to be able to feed her newborn.

“As a parent, that is the bare minimum that you can do for your child, is feed them and not being able to do that and not knowing whether we are going to be able to do that is really worrisome,” Moore said.

Moore said seeing the shelves empty at the store is something she will never get used to.

“It is still really unusual,” said Moore. “It really gives me anxiety to walk past empty aisles and wondering if they are still going to be empty and we have our baby and there is nothing scarier than the idea of not being able to feed your kid.”

Though some websites like on CVS, Walgreens, and Walmart show they are sold out, it is recommended to call the store ahead of time to see if they have the exact formula you are looking for.

CVS and Walgreens confirmed that it is limiting customers nationwide to three toddler and infant formulas per transaction. Reps from Target said Tuesday that the best time to try and get baby formula is during any day of the week first thing in the morning.

