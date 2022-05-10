Las Vegas police search for robbery suspects who robbed man, woman at gunpoint in southwest valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are searching for a pair of robbery suspects who robbed a man and woman at gunpoint in the southwest valley.

According to police, officers received a report of a robbery in the 6200 block of West Arby Avenue on May 2 around 12:21 a.m..

Police said a man and woman were robbed at gunpoint by two men. The men stole the couple’s car and left the scene before police arrived.

Detectives with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department are asking for the public’s help to identify the suspects.

The men are described as Black males between 16-30 years old, thin build, wearing dark clothing and armed with handguns. The stolen car is a white 2019 Jeep Compass with Nevada Golden Knights plates GK039C.

Las Vegas police are searching for a pair of robbery suspects who robbed a man and woman at gunpoint in the southwest valley. (LVMPD)

Anyone who recognizes these suspects or has any information about this incident is urged to contact LVMPD Spring Valley Patrol Investigations by phone at 702-828-2639 or by email at SVACPD@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

