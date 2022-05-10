Las Vegas police expand Behavioral Health Unit

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are putting a higher emphasis on mental health by expanding the Behavioral Health Unit (BHU), the department announced Tuesday.

The BHU is expanding with the addition of the Community Advocacy Resources and Engagement (CARE) team. LVMPD said the CARE team will focus on long-term solutions to “behavioral, societal, and mental concerns” from citizens. The CARE team will respond to active scenes and provide follow-up home visits, treatment, transitional placement or housing, diversion program and other support.

The team will also work with social workers for treatment plans when appropriate.

Spring Valley Area Command started using the CARE team in conjunction with Clark County in February 2022 and reported 163 contacts so far. LVMPD said the City of Las Vegas is working to hire social workers and teams should be active soon within Bolden and Downtown Area Commands.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.