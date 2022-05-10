Forecast Outlook - 5/10/22

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Another windy day is on tap for the first half of the week. Expect wind gusts Tuesday to reach into the 30 to 40 MPH range with a high of 74 degrees. A Red Flag Warning returns Tuesday at noon through 8pm due to dry conditions and strong wind elevating fire concerns.

You’ll also notice significant cooling take place by Wednesday. Breezy weather remains in the forecast Tuesday and we will experience some of our coolest daytime highs down to just 70 degrees.

By Thursday temperatures start to climb, we will be back up into the 90s Friday as we make a run for our first triple digit temperatures of the year Sunday into Monday.

