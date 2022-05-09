Tour de France event coming to Las Vegas in 2023

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - An event by the group behind the iconic Tour de France will be held in Las Vegas next year.

According to a news release, L’Étape by Tour de France “offers amateur cyclists the ability to race or ride a stage of the Tour de France in their own back yard.”

The event will be held May 13-14, 2023. Organizers say that riders will launch from the Las Vegas Ballpark and head west into the scenic Red Rock Canyon.

Those taking part will compete for an authentic Yellow Jersey and will get the chance to ride with a Tour de France champion, according to the release.

L’Étape by Tour de France says it will feature 75-mile, 50-mile, and 25-mile route options, along with family and kids rides. Attendees can also enjoy a fan fest at the Ballpark that will be patterned after the Village Départ, the legendary gathering point for the Tour de France.

For more information, visit: letapebytourdefrance.com

