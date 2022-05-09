Thunderbirds plan Monday afternoon Las Vegas flyover
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 8:50 AM PDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The iconic Air Force Thunderbirds announced that they are planning a Las Vegas flyover on Monday afternoon.
In a tweet posted Sunday evening, the Thunderbirds said they’re heading home to Las Vegas after participating in the Legends of Liberty airshow at Holloman Air Force Base in New Mexico.
In celebration of the group’s return home, the Thunderbirds will soar northbound along the I-15 around 1 p.m. However, the Thunderbirds do note that the time is subject to change.
