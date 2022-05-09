Advertisement

Thunderbirds plan Monday afternoon Las Vegas flyover

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds do a flyover before the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona...
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds do a flyover before the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)(John Raoux | AP)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 8:50 AM PDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The iconic Air Force Thunderbirds announced that they are planning a Las Vegas flyover on Monday afternoon.

In a tweet posted Sunday evening, the Thunderbirds said they’re heading home to Las Vegas after participating in the Legends of Liberty airshow at Holloman Air Force Base in New Mexico.

In celebration of the group’s return home, the Thunderbirds will soar northbound along the I-15 around 1 p.m. However, the Thunderbirds do note that the time is subject to change.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

This combination of three separate photos shows, from left, James Jackson, Jr., Jaquel Spivey,...
‘A Strange Loop’ earns a leading 11 Tony Award nominations
This combination of two separate photos shows contestants Amy Schneider, left, and Mattea Roach...
Hip to be smart: ‘Jeopardy’ savors run of super champions
Travelers wearing masks at Austin Airport, Photo Date: 5/14/2021
Online auction held for lost and found items from Las Vegas airport
An example of a label from the Wayne Farms, LLC recall of ready-to-eat chicken. Customer...
585K pounds of ready-to-eat chicken recalled; may be undercooked