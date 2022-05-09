Thunderbirds plan Monday afternoon Las Vegas flyover

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The iconic Air Force Thunderbirds announced that they are planning a Las Vegas flyover on Monday afternoon.

In a tweet posted Sunday evening, the Thunderbirds said they’re heading home to Las Vegas after participating in the Legends of Liberty airshow at Holloman Air Force Base in New Mexico.

In celebration of the group’s return home, the Thunderbirds will soar northbound along the I-15 around 1 p.m. However, the Thunderbirds do note that the time is subject to change.

Heads up Las Vegas!



We're coming home and making some noise!



We'll be flying northbound along the I-15 around 1 pm pst as we return from the #legendsofliberty airshow at @hollomanafb!



Time is subject to change, follow for updates! pic.twitter.com/GjpqDYlJMe — Thunderbirds (@AFThunderbirds) May 9, 2022

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.