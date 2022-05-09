Las Vegas police searching for suspect who killed man in gas station parking lot

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) needs your help finding a man they say shot and killed another man in a gas station parking lot.

The shooting happened Saturday night on East Lake Mead Boulevard near Pecos.

Police believe the victim got into an argument with an unknown Hispanic male. The gunman opened fire following the dispute, according to LVMPD.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the suspect ran off before officers arrived.

The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact LVMPD by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the web.

