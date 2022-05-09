Advertisement

Las Vegas police searching for suspect who killed man in gas station parking lot

Map shows where shooting took place Saturday night.
Map shows where shooting took place Saturday night.(FOX5)
By Cody Lee
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 5:34 AM PDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) needs your help finding a man they say shot and killed another man in a gas station parking lot.

The shooting happened Saturday night on East Lake Mead Boulevard near Pecos.

Police believe the victim got into an argument with an unknown Hispanic male. The gunman opened fire following the dispute, according to LVMPD.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the suspect ran off before officers arrived.

The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact LVMPD by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the web.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada say bronze statue was stolen from headquarters
Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada say bronze statue was stolen from headquarters
A view of Lake Mead on May 27, 2021.
More human skeletal remains found at Lake Mead one week after a body was found in a barrel
Annual event in Henderson celebrates young lives lost.
Three young lives remembered at Henderson celebration of life
Las Vegas police crime scene tape generic (FOX5)
LVMPD: 1 shot near 3rd and Coolidge in Downtown Las Vegas