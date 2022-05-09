Advertisement

Las Vegas among top destinations for relocations in 2021, data shows

Homes are located across the Las Vegas Valley as seen on Jan. 4, 2021.
Homes are located across the Las Vegas Valley as seen on Jan. 4, 2021.(Gai Phanalasy | FOX5)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 11:54 AM PDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A lot of people packed their bags and moved to Las Vegas in 2021, according to a new report.

Penske Truck Rental put together a list of the top 10 destinations for where its customers moved to in 2021. Based on the findings, the Silver State was a popular location, coming in at number 2 on the list. Though, the company does note that in 2020, Las Vegas was number one.

The top 10 locations were as follows, according to Penske:

(numbers in parenthesis indicate where the city ranked in 2020)

  • 1.Houston, TX (6)
  • 2.Las Vegas, NV (1)
  • 3.Phoenix, AZ (2)
  • 4.Charlotte, NC (Has not ranked since the 2018 list.)
  • 5.Denver, CO (3)
  • 6.San Antonio, TX (9)
  • 7.Dallas, TX (8)
  • 8.Orlando, FL (7)
  • 9.Austin, TX (4)
  • 10.Chicago, IL (Has not ranked since the 2015 list.)

