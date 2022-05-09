Las Vegas among top destinations for relocations in 2021, data shows
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A lot of people packed their bags and moved to Las Vegas in 2021, according to a new report.
Penske Truck Rental put together a list of the top 10 destinations for where its customers moved to in 2021. Based on the findings, the Silver State was a popular location, coming in at number 2 on the list. Though, the company does note that in 2020, Las Vegas was number one.
The top 10 locations were as follows, according to Penske:
(numbers in parenthesis indicate where the city ranked in 2020)
- 1.Houston, TX (6)
- 2.Las Vegas, NV (1)
- 3.Phoenix, AZ (2)
- 4.Charlotte, NC (Has not ranked since the 2018 list.)
- 5.Denver, CO (3)
- 6.San Antonio, TX (9)
- 7.Dallas, TX (8)
- 8.Orlando, FL (7)
- 9.Austin, TX (4)
- 10.Chicago, IL (Has not ranked since the 2015 list.)
