Lake Mead officials not surprised more human remains found

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Human remains were discovered at Lake Mead again this weekend. This comes just one week after human remains washed up onto shore inside a barrel.

Lake Mead officials said this should not deter anyone from coming to the lake.

This time, the human remains were found at Callville Bay on Saturday around 1:45pm. Last week, the first appearance of human remains were found at Hemenway Harbor.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the body that was found inside of a barrel at Hemenway Harbor was a man who was shot most likely in the mid 70′s or early 80′s.

Investigators are still working to find out more about this second set of human remains.

Two sisters from Henderson were out paddle boarding in Callville Bay on Saturday when they saw the remains.

Some people said it does concern them to know human remains in the lake are continuing to be discovered and they say it makes them not want to come out to the lake anymore. Lake Mead’s National Park and Recreation division chief David Alberg explained why this should not stop people from coming back to the lake.

“I don’t think Lake Mead is any different than any other national park or state park or anywhere in the country,” said Alberg. “Sometimes bad things happen but it is still a beautiful place and the number of people that pass away here in Lake Mead due to other causes, whether they be DUI’s or other accidents are far higher than these last two cases in the last couple of weeks.”

Alberg also mentioned he is not surprised more human remains have been discovered.

“I think people need to understand that this is a big place,” said Alberg. “Lake Mead covers one and a half million acres of land between Nevada and Arizona, and we have been here as a recreation area in form or another since 1936 when the Hoover Dam was established and this has also been a land that people have been seen moving through it for thousands of years between native Americans and early settlers and explorers. So to be surprised that another set of human remains has been found is not unusual.”

LVMPD said there is no evidence to suggest foul play when it comes to the remains that were found on Saturday. Metro also said the identification, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office when it becomes available.

