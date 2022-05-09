LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada said a bronze statue was stolen from outside their headquarters over the weekend.

Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada say bronze statue was stolen from headquarters (Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada)

The group said around 2:45 a.m. Saturday morning, surveillance footage shows two men driving up in a black or blue sedan, and then driving off with the trunk open and the statue in the trunk.

Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada said they hope someone can help them recover the statue before it is destroyed or sold.

