Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada say bronze statue was stolen from headquarters

By Matt Kling
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 5:45 AM PDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada said a bronze statue was stolen from outside their headquarters over the weekend.

The group said around 2:45 a.m. Saturday morning, surveillance footage shows two men driving up in a black or blue sedan, and then driving off with the trunk open and the statue in the trunk.

Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada said they hope someone can help them recover the statue before it is destroyed or sold.

