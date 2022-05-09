Forecast Outlook - 5/9/22

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - As expected, some serious wind blew into the Las Vegas area Sunday. Most locations experienced gusts in the 50 MPH range while the highest wind gust recorded came in at Red Rock Canyon at 75 MPH.

The good news is the worst of the wind is over, but the bad news is another windy day is on tap for the first half of the week. The system that created the wind has weakened and Monday morning winds will be much calmer, but that changes again by the afternoon. Expect wind gusts Monday to reach into the 35 to 40 MPH range.

You’ll also notice significant cooling take place with a daytime high of only 75 degrees. That’s a drop of almost 20 degrees from Saturday. Breezy weather remains in the forecast Tuesday and we will experience some of our coolest daytime highs Wednesday down to just 70 degrees.

By Thursday temperatures start to climb, we will be back up into the 90s Friday and we will be close to triple digit temperatures by Sunday.

