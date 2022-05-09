Forecast Outlook-5/8/22

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -As expected some serious winds blew into the Las Vegas area Sunday. At one point we had a Dust Storm Warning that lasted two hours.

It did create unhealthy air quality for the valley.

The highest wind gust we found was at Red Rock Canyon Sunday afternoon at 75 MPH.

The low pressure that created the deep instability will weaken overnight so that Monday morning winds will be much calmer, but that changes again by the afternoon.

Wind forecast for Las Vegas Monday has gusts in the 30 to 40 MPH range.

The other key takeaway for Monday, temperatures will be in the low to mid 70′s to start the week. That’s a drop of almost 20 degrees from Saturday.

Breezy weather forecast for Tuesday and it will remain cool until Wednesday. By Thursday temperatures temperatures start to climb back up and we will be close to triple digit temperatures by Sunday.

The UV Index for Monday is very high.

