Clark County judge arrested on domestic battery in Henderson

Jasmin Lilly-Spells. Booking photo from Henderson Police, left, and judge photo from Clark...
Jasmin Lilly-Spells. Booking photo from Henderson Police, left, and judge photo from Clark County court, right.(Henderson Police Department/Eighth Judicial District Court)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 11:43 AM PDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Clark County Judge was arrested in connection with a domestic incident in Henderson.

Jasmin Lilly-Spells, 39, was arrested on one county of domestic battery and booked into Henderson Detention Center.

Henderson Police said the incident happened May 8 around 5:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of Grove Park Street, near Horizon Ridge Parkway and Paradise Hills Drive. HPD said the incident was reported as a domestic disturbance.

Lilly-Spells is a judge in Clark County’s Eighth Judicial District Court. Previously, Lilly-Spells was a public defender in Clark County. Her online biography says Lilly-Spells also mentored middle school girls and organized reading programs at at-risk schools.

HPD said the investigation is ongoing.

