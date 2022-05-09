Clark County judge arrested on domestic battery in Henderson

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Clark County Judge was arrested in connection with a domestic incident in Henderson.

Jasmin Lilly-Spells, 39, was arrested on one county of domestic battery and booked into Henderson Detention Center.

Henderson Police said the incident happened May 8 around 5:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of Grove Park Street, near Horizon Ridge Parkway and Paradise Hills Drive. HPD said the incident was reported as a domestic disturbance.

Lilly-Spells is a judge in Clark County’s Eighth Judicial District Court. Previously, Lilly-Spells was a public defender in Clark County. Her online biography says Lilly-Spells also mentored middle school girls and organized reading programs at at-risk schools.

HPD said the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.