City of Henderson no longer sponsoring Henderson Pride Fest after event conflicts

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Henderson Pride Fest is a little over a month away, but the host is now looking for another venue.

The City of Henderson is no longer sponsoring the event originally planned on Water Street. The Henderson Equality Center said after a year of planning with the city, it found out the city would no longer sponsor it.

The City of Henderson said it asked the Henderson Equality Center to follow decency laws, with no sexual paraphrenalia and no sexually explicit content. Officials said they did not want to promote vulgar language or explicit content, noting a performer with a vulgar name.

“To go to the point where we had to censor names, to make the community feel that it wasn’t something that was derogatory or something sexual, that it was just the artist you know, to perform,” Henderson Pride Fest Executive Director Chris Davin said. “Music is music. Entertainment is entertainment.”

Official Pride event happening in Henderson, how do we know? Its all over the street pole banners in Henderson! Over 100 Vendors, 14 Headliners, Local Entertainment, Paws and Claws Pet Area, Kids Area, Nonprofits and more. For more information check out https://t.co/ZyxwQaciPH pic.twitter.com/LneF1oY8Sd — Henderson Equality Center (@HendersonEQCtr) May 3, 2022

Davin also said, “We’ve run into other things, such as not allowing condoms from Southern Nevada Health District to be handed out.”

The City of Henderson said the event can still go on as a private event, but will not be city sponsored. The city also said it wanted the event to be suitable for all ages and found what was wanted was not G-rated.

