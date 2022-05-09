1 dead, suspect in custody after stabbing at Las Vegas RV park

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) investigated an altercation that resulted in one man dead and another in custody Friday evening.

LVMPD Dispatch received a report of a man being stabbed at a Las Vegas RV park located near the area of 4700 block of Boulder Highway.

Responding officers located a man suffering from a stabbed wound. The man was transported to Sunrise Hospital where he was pronounced deceased by medical staff.

The police investigation indicates the victim was involved in an argument with 55-year-old Charles Meeks. The argument escalated to a physical altercation that resulted with Meeks stabbing the victim.

Officers located Meeks and took him into custody without incident. He was transported to CCDC where he was booked for open murder.

The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact LVMPD by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the web.

