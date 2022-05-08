Advertisement

More human skeletal remains found at Lake Mead one week after a body was found in a barrel

A view of Lake Mead on May 27, 2021.
A view of Lake Mead on May 27, 2021.(Gai Phanalasy | FOX5)
By Lauren Martinez
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 8:13 PM PDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The National Park Service reported human skeletal remains discovered in Lake Mead National Recreational Area Saturday afternoon.

The National Park Service said rangers received a witness report of human skeletal remains at Callville Bay around 2 p.m. Saturday.

Park rangers responded to the call and set a perimeter to recover the remains.

The Clark County Medical Examiner has been contacted to determine the cause of death.

The discovery of these remains comes almost exactly one week from when a body was found in a barrel at Lake Mead on Sunday afternoon. That discovery was near Hemenway Harbor boat launch. The body may date back to the 1980′s.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX5 for new details.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Annual event in Henderson celebrates young lives lost.
Three young lives remembered at Henderson celebration of life
Las Vegas police crime scene tape generic (FOX5)
LVMPD: 1 shot near 3rd and Coolidge in Downtown Las Vegas
Clark County students compete in robotics championship in Texas.
Several Clark County schools head to robotics World Championships in Dallas
Annual event in Henderson celebrates young lives lost.
Russell family event celebrates son's life, others in Henderson community