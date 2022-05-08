More human skeletal remains found at Lake Mead one week after a body was found in a barrel

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The National Park Service reported human skeletal remains discovered in Lake Mead National Recreational Area Saturday afternoon.

The National Park Service said rangers received a witness report of human skeletal remains at Callville Bay around 2 p.m. Saturday.

Park rangers responded to the call and set a perimeter to recover the remains.

The Clark County Medical Examiner has been contacted to determine the cause of death.

The discovery of these remains comes almost exactly one week from when a body was found in a barrel at Lake Mead on Sunday afternoon. That discovery was near Hemenway Harbor boat launch. The body may date back to the 1980′s.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX5 for new details.

