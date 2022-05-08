Forecast Outlook-5/8/22

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -A strong springtime weather system is sliding into the Las Vegas area for Mother’s Day.

We have a Red Flag Warning due to strong winds, low humidity and warm temperatures, a high wind warning for most of the valley and a wind advisory for areas including Lake Mead and the Lower Colorado River area.

Gusts at times in some locations can get as high at 70 plus miles per hour by the mid afternoon.

The strong winds are also expected to create air quality issues.

Daytime temperatures will drop 8 to 10 degrees Sunday and drop another 9 degrees on Monday.

Tuesday we can expect to see some high level clouds. Those clouds will move through our area and we’ll be back to sunshine on Wednesday.

The coolest day in our forecast will be Wednesday when we hit just 73 degrees. By next weekend we will be back in the 90′s.

The UV index for Mother’s Day is very high.

