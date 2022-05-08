Forecast Outlook-5/7/22

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -Not the most ideal conditions forecast for the Las Vegas Valley Sunday or for much of the week ahead.

Strong winds are going to prevent many outdoor activities Mother’s Day.

We have a High Wind Warning, a Wind Advisory and a Red Flag Warning all going into effect at 11 AM Sunday until 11 PM Sunday. The strongest winds are expected east of Henderson, down along the Colorado River Valley as well as Lake Mead for the area under the wind advisory.

The high wind warning areas include Summerlin, Red Rock and and Spring Mountains where it’s possible gusts could hit 70 plus miles per hour Sunday.

The deep area of low pressure will also drop daytime temperatures from the low 90′s Saturday to the low 70′s by Wednesday. The numbers will start to rebound Thursday.

Along with the strong winds we will have to contend with potentially unhealthy air quality as the wind will like kick up for dust and particles.

Wind will still linger Monday then it will stay breezy through at least Wednesday as temperatures continue to fall.

The UV Index for Sunday will be very high.

There is no rain in sight for the Las Vegas area over the next 7-days.

