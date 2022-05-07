Three young lives remembered at Henderson celebration of life

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Ahead of Mother’s Day, families came together Friday in Henderson to remember three young sons whose lives were tragically lost. What started as annual event to honor the life of one boy has now grown to a major community event at Paradise Pointe Park.

The park filled with people enjoying all kinds of activities from food trucks, face painting, even a dunk tank.

“People call it A-P Park or Austen Russell Park,” said Deedra Russell, Austen’s mom.

Austen would have celebrated his 16th birthday this year. His parents host the event each year to give them something to look forward to.

“It started out as a 3-on-3 basketball tournament and it has just slowly evolved into this amazing community event,” said Russell.

Austen died 7 years ago when he was accidentally run over.

“As I drove forward, he had dropped a Chapstick and was reaching to get it as I was pulling forward and the back tire went over him. In an instant our whole world was turned upside down and we have tried to just focus on the good in life. We don’t know how long we have with our loved ones and friends and family and we just try to remember him the best we can,” said Troy Russell, Austen’s dad.

Family friends and people who never knew Austen now come together each year to celebrate his life especially his love of basketball.

“He was making three pointers when he was like five years old. He was just an incredible shooter. He had quite the love of basketball,” Deedra Russell said.

Quinton Robbins, was one of the youngest victims from the 1 October shooting, he coached in a basketball league Austen played in.

“We have gotten to be friends with his parents and we just want to show that we love and miss Quinton as well,” Deedra Russell said.

The life of 13-year-old Rex Patchett was also celebrated. He was killed two months ago when a speeding car lost control and drove onto a sidewalk not far from Manion Junior High School.

