LVMPD asks people to share gas theft information on social media

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -It is a big pain for many people. Thieves are drilling holes in gas tanks to steal gas around the Las Vegas valley.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department wants to spread the word and is asking people to share information about the crime on Facebook.

Metro has a flier up on social media, on its Northeast Area Command Facebook page. It talks about the problem and protecting people from gas theft. It encourages people who hear or see suspicious activity around their cars, including hearing power tools, to call 9-1-1 right away.

Soaring gas prices has thieves stealing gas from others. (LVMPD)

“People that are seeing this type of activity, people going underneath vehicles, especially vehicles that are raised up a little bit, or walking around with fuel cans suspiciously, make sure you call the LVMPD and let us have a chance to go out and have a chance talk to these people,” said Larry Hadfield with LVMPD.

Police are also asking the public’s help in locating a suspect who has been stealing gas from Sam’s Club and other fleet gas stations.

They said the suspect’s vehicle is a 2005 Dodge Daytona truck. It has a light bar and black spoiler. Police said the suspect has stolen at least $1000.00 in fuel.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, or www.CrimestoppersofNV.com. People can remain anonymous.

