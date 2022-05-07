Advertisement

LVMPD: 1 shot near 3rd and Coolidge in Downtown Las Vegas

Las Vegas police crime scene tape generic (FOX5)
Las Vegas police crime scene tape generic (FOX5)(FOX5)
By Byron Teach
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 11:40 PM PDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting Friday night near Art’s District that sent a man to the hospital.

According to police, officers responded to reports of a shooting near 3rd and Coolidge in Downtown Las Vegas.

Police said three men got into a fight and one of the men shot another person.

The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Police said the shooter and another man left the scene on foot.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX5 for more updates.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Annual event in Henderson celebrates young lives lost.
Three young lives remembered at Henderson celebration of life
Clark County students compete in robotics championship in Texas.
Several Clark County schools head to robotics World Championships in Dallas
Annual event in Henderson celebrates young lives lost.
Russell family event celebrates son's life, others in Henderson community
Clark County students compete in robotics championship in Texas.
Clark County students head to robotics championship in Texas