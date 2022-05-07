LVMPD: 1 shot near 3rd and Coolidge in Downtown Las Vegas
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 11:40 PM PDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting Friday night near Art’s District that sent a man to the hospital.
According to police, officers responded to reports of a shooting near 3rd and Coolidge in Downtown Las Vegas.
Police said three men got into a fight and one of the men shot another person.
The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.
Police said the shooter and another man left the scene on foot.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX5 for more updates.
