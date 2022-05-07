Advertisement

Las Vegas police investigate homicide near Boulder Highway, Flamingo Road

Las Vegas police vehicle
Las Vegas police vehicle(LVMPD | LVMPD)
By Byron Teach
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 7:36 PM PDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide Friday night.

According to police, officers responded to the 4700 block of Boulder Highway, near the Road Runner RV Park and Skate City parking lot for a reported incident.

Police are expected to give an update later this evening.

This is a developing scene. Stay with FOX5 for updates.

