Forecast Outlook-5/7/22

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -It seems we won’t get a break from the wind this weekend. A Red Flag Warning will go into effect from 11 AM until 11 PM both Saturday and Sunday.

Sunday we have a High Wind Watch in place for the same time period with projected wind up to 60 MPH and stronger in parts of southern Nevada.

The trough producing this wind will slip by Monday morning but we will continue to experience windy conditions at least through the first half of the week.

An associated cold front moving through the next few days will have a dramatic impact on our temperatures.

We’ll go from a forecast high of 93 degrees Saturday to 73 degrees by Wednesday.

There is no rain associated with this trough so our dry conditions remain.

The UV Index for Saturday is very high.

