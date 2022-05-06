Sports bettor turns $7 into $220K after hitting 16-team parlay

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A sports bettor in New York had quite the payout earlier this week after hitting a massive 16-team parlay.

According to Caesars Sportsbook, the bettor played a combination of baseball, basketball and hockey games to clinch the massive win.

Caesars said in a tweet that the lucky bettor turned his initial $6.90 wager into $219,746.19 after all legs of the parlay hit.

The final, 16th leg of the parlay, according to Caesars, was Lightning (+115 ML) vs. Maple Leafs.

