Sports bettor turns $7 into $220K after hitting 16-team parlay

In this Monday, May 14, 2018 photo, betting odds are displayed on a board in a sports book in...
In this Monday, May 14, 2018 photo, betting odds are displayed on a board in a sports book in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)(John Locher | AP)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 9:44 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A sports bettor in New York had quite the payout earlier this week after hitting a massive 16-team parlay.

According to Caesars Sportsbook, the bettor played a combination of baseball, basketball and hockey games to clinch the massive win.

Caesars said in a tweet that the lucky bettor turned his initial $6.90 wager into $219,746.19 after all legs of the parlay hit.

The final, 16th leg of the parlay, according to Caesars, was Lightning (+115 ML) vs. Maple Leafs.

