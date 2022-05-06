Rattlesnakes on the move as weather warms up

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -People who live in the Las Vegas valley cohabitate with rattlesnakes.

Lake Las Vegas resident Danielle Riiber can contest to that. This week she encountered a small rattlesnake outside her garage.

“I’m very afraid of them,” Riiber said.

Riiber and her son tried to move the snake so it wouldn’t get inside the garage. They were not successful so she called her boyfriend, who came to the rescue.

“I was on a job site working and she text me. She was obviously rattled,” said Eric Bowan.

“Right now it’s spring time. Snakes are just getting out of hibernation. It’s warming up. They’re looking for food,” said Brian Kelley.

Kelley captures and relocates snakes when people find them in their yards or houses. He believes the snake at Riiber’s home is a sidewinder. He says he has found quite a few of them in the Lake Las Vegas area.

“I know there’s a lot of myths out there; snake chases the family down the street. That’s not a fact. They want to stay away from you as much as you want to stay away from them,” Kelley said.

Officials with the Nevada Department of Wildlife said if a snake sees a human it will typically move along. The department said people with fruit trees may want to harvest the fruit quickly because the fruit can attract rodents, which can attract rattlesnakes.

The Centers for Disease control said if people see a snake they should back away slowly and not touch the snake.

Kelley said he heard of very few rattlesnake bites last summer. The CDC said if you are bitten you should call 911 or seek medical help right away.

More information from the CDC can be found here. Prevent or Respond to Snake Bite|Natural Disasters and Severe Weather (cdc.gov)

The Nevada Department of Wildlife said it is happy to talk to people if they have questions about rattlesnakes. In Las Vegas they can be reached at 702-486-5127.

Eric Bowan captured the snake at his girlfriend’s home and relocated it into the desert..

