Raiders president no longer with organization
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 10:23 AM PDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Raiders president Dan Ventrelle is no longer with the organization, the team announced Friday morning.
The team tweeted a statement at 10 a.m. May 6, attributed to team owner Mark Davis. The news comes a week after Las Vegas hosted the NFL Draft.
The team said they would have no further comment.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
