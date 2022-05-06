Advertisement

Raiders president no longer with organization

Raiders president Dan Ventrelle on April 25, 2022.
Raiders president Dan Ventrelle on April 25, 2022.(FOX5)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 10:23 AM PDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Raiders president Dan Ventrelle is no longer with the organization, the team announced Friday morning.

The team tweeted a statement at 10 a.m. May 6, attributed to team owner Mark Davis. The news comes a week after Las Vegas hosted the NFL Draft.

The team said they would have no further comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

