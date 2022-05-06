Raiders president no longer with organization

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Raiders president Dan Ventrelle is no longer with the organization, the team announced Friday morning.

The team tweeted a statement at 10 a.m. May 6, attributed to team owner Mark Davis. The news comes a week after Las Vegas hosted the NFL Draft.

The team said they would have no further comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.