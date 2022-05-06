One year anniversary of Amari Nicholson’s disappearance, turned homicide gains Las Vegas community’s attention

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Today marks one year since the investigation of a missing two- year-old Las Vegas boy took hold of the Las Vegas valley.

On the morning of May 5 2021, Tayler Nicholson, Amari’s mother, called 911 three times to report her son was missing.

Tayler Nicholson was out of town and her boyfriend Terrell Rhodes was taking care of Amari at their Emerald Suites apartment off Paradise Road. He reportedly told Tayler an unknown person took the boy posing a Amari’s aunt.

911 Dispatch: “Do we know who might’ve taken the child or no idea?

Tayler Nicholson: “At this point I don’t know cause nobody knows where we live. But he claims that she said that my baby daddy’s sister.”

From the outside, Las Vegas resident Jessica Bower heard about the missing two-year-old and immediately created a local Facebook page dedicated to his disappearance.

“We wanted to believe what the situation appeared to be maybe it was a custody dispute we see it all the time parental kidnappings all the time. But then it didn’t add up and there were red flags and the story started changing and I think everyone was coming together cause we knew something happened and somebody did something,” Bower said.

Her Facebook page garnered thousands of followers.

“I think that Amari was Vegas’s baby he was somebody everybody could relate to in a way whether you have a two-year-old of your own, a grandson, a nephew,” Bower said.

Bower, like so many others that had heard about Amari Nicholson’s disappearance were hoping for a different ending.

A week after Las Vegas Police declared a missing person’s investigation, the cause turned to homicide. Amari Nicholson’s body was found hidden on the Siegel Suites property near Paradise Road and Twain Avenue.

“Amari should be three right now he should be getting ready for preschool he should be enjoying his coco- melon and pizza and his oranges. We shouldn’t have to be out here but we are,” Bower said.

